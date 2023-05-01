645 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

