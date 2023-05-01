6,817 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

INDA opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

