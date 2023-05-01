7,474 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Roku by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,391,000 after buying an additional 444,022 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $110.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

