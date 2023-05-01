8,379 Shares in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPHE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPHE stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

