Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.