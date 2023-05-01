AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

