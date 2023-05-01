Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Aemetis Price Performance

Aemetis stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

About Aemetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

