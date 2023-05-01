AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Purchases C$18,302.76 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) Director Cybele Negris purchased 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$18,302.76.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$492.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. AGF Management Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

