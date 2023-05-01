Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,074.28 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $81.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

