Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,869.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,905,480. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

