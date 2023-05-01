Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $35.77 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

