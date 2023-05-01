ALLETE (ALE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALLETE Stock Down 0.1 %
ALLETE stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
