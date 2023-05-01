Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $14.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.40 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.20. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a twelve month low of $103.90 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at $14,692,734.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

