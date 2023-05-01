Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

GOOGL stock opened at $107.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

