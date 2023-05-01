Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134,237 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $801,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

