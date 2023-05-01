Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,743.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,353 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

