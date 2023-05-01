Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.