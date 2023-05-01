Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
