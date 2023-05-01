Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

