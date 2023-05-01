Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,343,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $801,900,000 after buying an additional 6,134,237 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 83,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 65,202 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.