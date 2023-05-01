Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

