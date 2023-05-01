Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 251.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

