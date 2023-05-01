Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.97 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

