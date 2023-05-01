Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.