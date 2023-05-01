Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $238,515.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $477,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,293 shares of company stock worth $2,044,632 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ AMPH opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.15.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Read More
