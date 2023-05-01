Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $238,515.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $238,515.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $477,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,293 shares of company stock worth $2,044,632 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $35.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.