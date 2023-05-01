Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

