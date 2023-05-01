Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 944.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

