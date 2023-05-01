Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

