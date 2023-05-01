Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Optas LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Optas LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

