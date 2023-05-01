Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.