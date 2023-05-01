Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,636.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.