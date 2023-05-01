Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $169.68 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

