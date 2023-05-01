Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

