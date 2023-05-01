Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,826,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,555,000 after purchasing an additional 424,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,737,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,526,687,000 after buying an additional 245,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

