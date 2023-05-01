Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.