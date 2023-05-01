Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Short Interest Up 9.9% in April

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP opened at $20.55 on Monday. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

