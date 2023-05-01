Archer Investment Corp Buys 205 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 125,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

