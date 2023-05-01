Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,317 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

