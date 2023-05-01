Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,666 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,264.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

