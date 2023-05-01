Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 642 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.