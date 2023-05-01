Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,260 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Getty Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 91,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

