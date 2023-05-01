Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 284,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 142,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.