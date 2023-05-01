Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $39.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

