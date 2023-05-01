Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,315 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.