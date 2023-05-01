Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 11,802 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Stories

