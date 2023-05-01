Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,540 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 744.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 919,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 38.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after acquiring an additional 916,731 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.90, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

