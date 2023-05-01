Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 3,236 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile



Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.



