Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 47,966 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 373.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $46.55 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.