Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,252 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

