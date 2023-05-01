Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 73,143 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,143 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 79,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $38.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

