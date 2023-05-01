Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 63,110 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

